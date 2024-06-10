Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,150,000 bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 2.88% of bluebird bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
bluebird bio Stock Up 0.0 %
BLUE opened at $0.91 on Monday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
bluebird bio Company Profile
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
