Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 33,804 Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Beacon Roofing Supply at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 52,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

BECN stock opened at $96.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.03 and a beta of 1.58. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.50 and a 52-week high of $103.75.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BECN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Beacon Roofing Supply

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.