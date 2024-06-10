Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 500,000 Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Alight as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alight by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,651,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,678,000 after buying an additional 792,348 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. boosted its position in Alight by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 22,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alight by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,171,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,711 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alight by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,844,000 after purchasing an additional 263,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alight in the fourth quarter worth $42,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ALIT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $7,894,821.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,115,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,753,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $26,936.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,927,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,394,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $7,894,821.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,115,183 shares in the company, valued at $771,753,903.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,865 shares of company stock worth $12,151,049 in the last ninety days. 5.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alight Price Performance

Shares of Alight stock opened at $7.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.41 million. Analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Alight

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.