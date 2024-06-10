Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 70,500 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 42.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $74.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

