Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 180,446 Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 180,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Semtech as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $703,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 81,825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,996,000 after purchasing an additional 613,274 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 563,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 167,376 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $43,504,000.

Semtech Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SMTC opened at $31.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $192.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMTC. StockNews.com raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Semtech from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

Insider Transactions at Semtech

In other news, CFO Mark Lin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.23 per share, with a total value of $33,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

