Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 65,000 Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Alpine Immune Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 411.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 429.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 44.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

ALPN stock opened at $64.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.52 and a beta of 0.97. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.13.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 65.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. Research analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Immune Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.