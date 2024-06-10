Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,575,000 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up approximately 0.7% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Shares of ENB opened at $35.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $38.37.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

