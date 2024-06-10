Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Goosehead Insurance worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1,149.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, COO Mark Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.06 per share, with a total value of $580,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 0.9 %

GSHD opened at $61.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average is $70.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 202.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.