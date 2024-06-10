Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $4.74 Million Holdings in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Arhaus worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 19.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 62.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 65.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 43.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the third quarter valued at $325,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus Trading Down 0.7 %

ARHS opened at $19.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Arhaus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARHS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

