Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $6.06 Million Stock Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 36,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GFS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $47.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.54. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $68.57.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

