Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $1.92 Million in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Irenic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 2,233,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,629,000 after buying an additional 1,134,039 shares in the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,761,000. Mudita Advisors LLP lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 313,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 132,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHC. TheStreet upgraded Sotera Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sotera Health from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

Sotera Health stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 2.05. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.73 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 48.47%. Analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

