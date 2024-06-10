Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $2.50 Million in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SiTime as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 80,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in SiTime by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 67,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SiTime alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

SiTime Price Performance

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $118.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.72. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $141.99.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. Research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $438,842.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,988.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $204,062.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,211,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $438,842.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,988.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,652 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.