Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $2.66 Million in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at about $414,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SN opened at 74.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. SharkNinja, Inc. has a one year low of 25.84 and a one year high of 80.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 68.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is 57.69.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.95 by 0.11. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 949.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. SharkNinja’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance began coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 74.56.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

