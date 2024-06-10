Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $2.85 Million in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 218,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Harmonic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 9,636,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,396,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,489,000 after buying an additional 847,808 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Harmonic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,805,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,169,000 after buying an additional 95,257 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Harmonic by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,649,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,401,000 after buying an additional 2,484,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Harmonic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,389,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,198,000 after buying an additional 82,822 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $11.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $18.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLIT

Insider Activity at Harmonic

In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $577,393.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harmonic Profile

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.