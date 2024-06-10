Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $4.92 Million in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of IDACORP at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Down 0.3 %

IDACORP stock opened at $91.43 on Monday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $106.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Activity at IDACORP

In related news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $142,635.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IDA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.40.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

