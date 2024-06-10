Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $5.14 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $199.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.