Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $5.28 Million in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Chesapeake Utilities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth about $415,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPK opened at $107.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.27. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.61. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $83.79 and a 52-week high of $131.18.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.16 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Chesapeake Utilities’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

