Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $6.09 Million in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSCU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSCU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,670,000. Finally, Kim LLC bought a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,060,000.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ANSCU opened at $10.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $11.93.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Company Profile

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

