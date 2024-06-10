Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SpringWorks Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $12,331,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,699,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,807,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,344,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 196.8% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 144,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 95,694 shares during the last quarter.
SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $40.22 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.
SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.
