Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.18 Million Investment in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Spirit AeroSystems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,432,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9,458.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 800,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 791,781 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 779.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 878,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,173,000 after acquiring an additional 778,267 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth $6,748,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $10,392,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPR opened at $29.83 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.34. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

