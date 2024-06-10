Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.68 Million Investment in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nuvalent at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,718,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuvalent by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nuvalent by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,349,000 after buying an additional 31,331 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Nuvalent by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 112,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after buying an additional 26,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $134,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,522 shares in the company, valued at $15,764,568.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $1,550,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $134,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,764,568.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,194,500 shares of company stock worth $86,198,420 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUVL. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.
