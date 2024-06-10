Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.68 Million Investment in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nuvalent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,718,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuvalent by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nuvalent by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,349,000 after buying an additional 31,331 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Nuvalent by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 112,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after buying an additional 26,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $134,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,522 shares in the company, valued at $15,764,568.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $1,550,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $134,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,764,568.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,194,500 shares of company stock worth $86,198,420 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Trading Up 0.1 %

NUVL opened at $79.25 on Monday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $89.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.06.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUVL. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

Nuvalent Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

