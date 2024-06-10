Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.08 Million Investment in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,078,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Sun Country Airlines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after acquiring an additional 150,735 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 13.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 9.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 0.4 %

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $549.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.23 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Country Airlines

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $30,780.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,620.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $62,883.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $30,780.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,620.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,961 shares of company stock valued at $135,828. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

