Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,508 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dycom Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,065,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,279,000 after buying an additional 72,415 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DY stock opened at $175.35 on Monday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.42 and a 52-week high of $186.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.99 and a 200-day moving average of $130.65.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DY. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.71.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

