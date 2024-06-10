Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Viper Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Viper Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

VNOM stock opened at $36.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.63 million. Analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays started coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

