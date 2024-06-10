Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 108,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $101,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

EYPT opened at $8.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $147,056.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $10,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,734,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $147,056.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

Read Our Latest Report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.