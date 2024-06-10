Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Integral Ad Science at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,325,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,104,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,494,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,287,000 after purchasing an additional 214,693 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 214,220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,212,000 after purchasing an additional 222,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,285,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $25,379.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 145,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $25,379.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 145,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 30,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $305,590.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,213.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,242 shares of company stock worth $592,058 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAS. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.77.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 914.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Integral Ad Science’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

