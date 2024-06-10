Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 653,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,000. XPeng makes up about 1.0% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of XPeng at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in XPeng by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in XPeng by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $23.62. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. On average, analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America raised XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XPeng

XPeng Profile

(Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.