Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.50.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,987 shares of company stock worth $10,283,347 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $409.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $429.07 and a 200-day moving average of $451.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.27 and a 1-year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

