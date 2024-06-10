Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vivid Seats at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the third quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 417.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the third quarter worth $84,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Vivid Seats Stock Up 0.6 %

Vivid Seats stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $190.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.56 million. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 170.34% and a net margin of 9.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

