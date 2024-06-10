Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Blue Bird worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 568.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the third quarter worth $205,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Blue Bird stock opened at $56.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62. Blue Bird Co. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $58.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $345.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 154.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

