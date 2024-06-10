Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 300,000 Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter worth $53,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter worth $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KGS opened at $25.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.11. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43.

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.55 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.73%.

KGS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, Director Margaret C. Montana bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,468.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

