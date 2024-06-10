Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Vital Energy worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTLE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Vital Energy Price Performance

VTLE opened at $44.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vital Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $482.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.97 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

About Vital Energy

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.