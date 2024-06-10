Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 500,000 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. PG&E comprises 2.8% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of PG&E worth $27,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,407,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,329,416,000 after buying an additional 21,731,911 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,093,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,198,000 after buying an additional 7,681,566 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 534.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,314,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,852,000 after buying an additional 5,319,289 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,029,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,839,363,000 after buying an additional 4,044,631 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $18.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.19. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. PG&E’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

