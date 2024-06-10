Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 13.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,677,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,510 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 14.7% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 11,204,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,907 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $12,889,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 1,185.6% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,045,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 964,333 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 996,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 221,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CXM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

Sprinklr Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $8.68 on Monday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $194.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In related news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $216,324.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 197,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,861.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $216,324.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 197,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,861.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $610,995.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 491,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,110.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 495,273 shares of company stock worth $6,083,127. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

