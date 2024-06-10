Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alphatec at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth $113,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Alphatec by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

ATEC stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,767.81% and a negative net margin of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,823.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,823.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bakst acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $202,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

