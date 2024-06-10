Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes $1.83 Million Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,197 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of PROS at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in PROS by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PROS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in PROS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PROS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

PROS Price Performance

PROS stock opened at $27.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PROS

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PROS news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $413,102.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PROS Profile

(Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.