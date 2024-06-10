Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes $3.74 Million Position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Hamilton Insurance Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,495,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Insurance Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HG stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hamilton Insurance Group ( NYSE:HG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.96 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 18.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Insider Activity at Hamilton Insurance Group

In related news, Director Alan Neil Patterson acquired 21,135 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $352,109.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,135 shares in the company, valued at $352,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $367,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,957 shares in the company, valued at $316,581.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Neil Patterson purchased 21,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $352,109.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,109.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Featured Articles

