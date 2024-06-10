Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes $4.19 Million Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,575 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BWX Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,390,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,364,000 after acquiring an additional 96,629 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $764,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BWXT. CLSA began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $89.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.42. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.76 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

