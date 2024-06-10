Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes $4.19 Million Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Impinj as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Shares of PI stock opened at $149.91 on Monday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $175.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.39 and its 200 day moving average is $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -428.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Impinj in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Impinj in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.10.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 306 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $37,806.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,123,165.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $37,806.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,123,165.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Umesh Padval sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total value of $526,080.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,255.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,054 shares of company stock worth $11,827,880. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

