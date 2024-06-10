Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes $5.12 Million Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,787 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Fluor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Fluor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Fluor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Fluor Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FLR opened at $43.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.03. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.36.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

