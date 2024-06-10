Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes $5.56 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,386 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Performance Food Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,010 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,437 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $69.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average is $71.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

