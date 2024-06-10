Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes $6.21 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Floor & Decor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 34.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Floor & Decor by 11.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

FND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

Shares of FND opened at $116.95 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $192,375.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,543,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,579 shares of company stock worth $907,916. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

