Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes $6.34 Million Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 347,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Toast as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Toast by 149.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191,595 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $76,699,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $70,270,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,579 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,600,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,597 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $1,289,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $1,289,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $53,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,835,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,356,760.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TOST shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of TOST opened at $21.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

