Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes $6.36 Million Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Wix.com as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,554,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,143,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,710,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its position in Wix.com by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 106,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,131 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Wix.com by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Wix.com stock opened at $172.05 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $178.65. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $153.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.59.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

