Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes $6.36 Million Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Wix.com as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,554,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,143,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,710,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its position in Wix.com by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 106,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,131 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Wix.com by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.
Wix.com Stock Performance
Wix.com stock opened at $172.05 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $178.65. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.16.
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.
