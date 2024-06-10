Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes $7.18 Million Position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,181,000. Kinetik comprises 0.7% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Kinetik at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,589,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew Wall sold 5,750 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $228,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 530,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,107,228.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinetik news, insider Trevor Howard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $263,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,411 shares in the company, valued at $7,464,221.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Wall sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $228,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 530,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,107,228.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,092,621 shares of company stock valued at $441,937,951 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik stock opened at $39.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.83. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.52 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.95%.

KNTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinetik from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinetik has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

