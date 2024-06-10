Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Birkenstock at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIRK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,886,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,152,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Birkenstock Stock Performance
BIRK stock opened at $57.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $59.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIRK shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Birkenstock from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.26.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Birkenstock
About Birkenstock
Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Birkenstock
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Top 3 Stocks Set to Soar with the AI-Driven Metaverse Revolution
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Palantir Was Left Out of the S&P 500; It Still Looks Like a Buy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Invesco QQQ and Nasdaq-100 Analysis: Key Market Trends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.