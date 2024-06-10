Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Birkenstock at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIRK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,886,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,152,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIRK stock opened at $57.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $59.77.

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.98 million. Analysts expect that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIRK shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Birkenstock from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.26.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

