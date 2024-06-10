Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of InterDigital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $67,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,380.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $67,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,380.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $66,943.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,999 shares of company stock valued at $196,423. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IDCC shares. StockNews.com cut InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of IDCC opened at $116.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.65 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $263.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.15 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 31.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

