H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Holdings Cut by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,529 shares during the period. H&E Equipment Services accounts for 1.6% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of H&E Equipment Services worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HEES. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HEES traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.93. 7,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,917. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $66.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average is $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.93.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.52 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HEES. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $69,254.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,726.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $69,254.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,726.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence C. Karlson sold 8,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $501,560.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,548.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,310 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Stories

