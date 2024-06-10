HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 17,096 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,019,999,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883,347 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of HP by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,172,444 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $306,089,000 after buying an additional 40,884 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 4,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $286,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294,209 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in HP by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,220,098 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $211,257,000 after acquiring an additional 995,132 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $187,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.99. 1,219,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,168,639. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

