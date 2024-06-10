Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $16.65, but opened at $17.28. Inhibrx shares last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 36,281 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem acquired 57,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $996,748.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,150,410 shares in the company, valued at $19,925,101.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Inhibrx news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem acquired 57,549 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $996,748.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,150,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,925,101.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,735,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,529,467.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The company has a market cap of $875.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx

About Inhibrx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Inhibrx by 4,637.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 389.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

